HCI Group Declares Q3 2018 Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

TAMPA, Fla., July 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend in the amount of 37.5 cents per common share for the third quarter of 2018. The dividend will be paid September 21, 2018 to shareholders of record on the close of business August 17, 2018.



About HCI Group, Inc.

HCI Group, Inc. owns subsidiaries engaged in diverse, yet complementary business activities, including homeowners' insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. The company's largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance in the state of Florida.

The company's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the Investor Information section of the company's website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit www.hcigroup.com.

