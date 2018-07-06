Black Box Awarded $10M+ Data Center Project for Global Social Media Giant

PITTSBURGH, July 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Box, the trusted digital partner for enterprises across the globe, today announced that it is partnering with one of the world's most renowned and prominent social media organizations on its global data center expansion program. The potential data center work could total $300 million or more for Black Box—making it the largest customer and deal in the company's history.



Black Box's Commercial Services business unit was awarded this U.S.-based data center infrastructure and connectivity project following several years of successful data center work in Europe for the most well-known social media company in the world.

This will be one of the largest projects ever for Black Box and promises to be only the tip of the iceberg. This first award for the almost million square foot data center is worth more than $10 million and marks the beginning of a five to ten year strategic relationship with the social media giant, which is planning a very aggressive global data center expansion program. Conversations are already underway between Black Box and the social media company to add additional site locations and data centers. The potential work could total $300 million or more for Black Box.

In the data center, Black Box is responsible for the rack and stack of network equipment, installation of the infrastructure hardware, and all of the structured cabling, which includes more than 100 miles of fiber optic cabling. Black Box will deploy a dedicated project team ramping up to seventy plus team members for the first project and could see that number grow to over five hundred team members as the program reaches its potential.

In this highly competitive environment, Black Box won the data center project by separating itself through its holistic governance plan and approach, with an emphasis on efficiency and scalability. The approach enables both parties to flex up and down to meet the demands of the data center growth plans.

"This strategic partnership has the potential to be one of the largest in Black Box history," said Joel Trammell, Black Box President and CEO. "The ability to deploy sophisticated data center solutions leverages our intelligent digital edge strategy. Our global scale, repeatable and predictable governance framework, deep technical expertise, and core values alignment differentiated us from our competition and were instrumental in our selection. We look forward to a successful project delivery for this first U.S. data center, and are excited to continue and expand our journey together with our partner."

About Black Box

Black Box (NASDAQ:BBOX) is the trusted digital partner. With more than 40 years of experience connecting people and devices, we are dedicated to helping clients embrace the intelligent edge and enable their digital transformation. Our award-winning products and extensive services connect you with your customers, your team, and the world. Every day, our customers trust us to design, deploy, and manage their digital needs including retail IoT solutions, healthcare, and mission-critical control room infrastructures across commercial enterprises and governmental organizations. With a global presence and extensive team of technical experts, we make digital transformation possible whether at one location or hundreds. To learn more about Commercial Services and Government Solutions visit bboxservices.com. To learn more about Technology Products Solutions visit blackbox.com. Follow us on Twitter at @blackbox_ns.

