Marketing Leaders Convene At SITO Institute Inaugural Forum

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SITO Mobile, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SITO) ("SITO" or the "Company"), the Consumer Behavior and Location Sciences™ company, convened its inaugural Forum for members of its SITO Institute for Consumer Behavior and Location Sciences on June 26th in New York City, at the Dream Downtown PH-D rooftop lounge.



The Forum featured a panel discussion about the future of consumer engagement, moderated by Forbes editor Jenny Rooney, and included panelists Denise Karkos, CMO of TDAmeritrade; Paul Woolmington, CEO of Canvas Worldwide, and Jon Bond, Chief Tomorroist at Tomorro and co-founder of Kirshenbaum Bond and Partners.

Attendees included Institute Leadership Council members Peter Horst, CEO of CMO Inc and former CMO of Capital One and Hershey's Edgar Baum, CEO of Strata Insights. Other notables among the 53 attendees included Jeffrey Rohrs, CMO of Yext; J Moses, Board Member, Take-Two Interactive and Founder and CEO of BingeGiving; Barry Frey, President and CEO of the DPAA (Digital Placed-Based Advertising Association), Barry Rosenthal, President of Media Kitchen; John Martorana, President of Oxford Communications; and Ron Scalici, SVP, Digital Experience, at Haymarket.

About the SITO Institute of Consumer Behavior and Location Sciences

The SITO Institute for Consumer Behavior and Location Sciences is SITO's education and research arm of SITO Mobile, a leading consumer behavior intelligence and marketing optimization platform and services firm. Founded by Bruce H. Rogers, former Chief Insights Officer of Forbes, and founder of Forbes Insights and the Forbes CMO Practice, the Institute is devoted to helping its members understand, manage and develop best-practices to leverage the power of real-time location data to better engage and influence consumer behavior in an age of the real-time consumer economy. To learn more visit http://institute.sitomobile.com.

About SITO Mobile, Ltd.

SITO is a leading mobile data technology company that provides brands customized, data-driven solutions spanning strategic insights and media campaign delivery services. Through Consumer Behavior and Location Sciences™, SITO explores the consumer journey and presents powerful strategic knowledge assets and actionable insights for executives and strategic decision makers looking to understand and influence consumer behaviors.

Brands and agencies rely on SITO as a strategic partner for real-time understandings of customer movements, interests, actions, associations, and experiences, ultimately providing increased clarity for better business decisions. The Company is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey and its common stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ Stock Market under the ticker symbol "SITO." For more information regarding SITO's science, technology and solutions spanning media and research, please visit www.sitomobile.com.

