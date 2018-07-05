New Airbus A330neo Arrives at Atlanta Hartsfield; TAP Air Portugal Launch Customer for New Aircraft

ATLANTA, July 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



WHAT: TAP Air Portugal and Airbus will debut the new Airbus A330neo at Atlanta Hartsfield Airport, part of a world tour of global proving flights for Airbus' newest wide-body aircraft. Atlanta is only the third US city to see the new aircraft.

Media will be offered an exclusive tour of the next-generation aircraft and have the opportunity to interview executives from TAP Air Portugal and Airbus.

Equipped with extended-span wings and upturned Sharklets wingtips, the A330neo jetliners boast 25 percent less fuel burn than previous-generation competitors. TAP's fleet will also incorporate the new Airspace by Airbus cabin concept that includes: re-designed overhead bins that improve carry-on stowage capacity by approximately 66 percent; illumination using light-emitting diode (LED) technology offering up to 16.7 million possible color variations and lighting scenarios to reflect an airline's branding. For a video preview, go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XAx-PaxPg2Q.

As the launch carrier for the A330neo, TAP Air Portugal will be the first airline in the world to provide scheduled passenger service with the aircraft this fall.



WHEN: Friday, July 6, 2018, 3-5pm (Media must bring Photo ID)

WHERE: Signature Flight Support, 1200 Toffee Terrace, Atlanta, GA 30354.



MEDIA CONTACTS:

Gareth Edmondson-Jones

TAP Air Portugal

+1 917-399-9355

gejink@gmail.com



James Darcy

Airbus

+1 571-214-1722

james.darcy@airbus.com





