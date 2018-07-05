Apergy Announces Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apergy Corporation ("Apergy") (NYSE:APY) announced today that it will release its second quarter 2018 operating results on Wednesday, July 25, 2018 after the market closes. The Company has scheduled a conference call for Thursday, July 26, 2018 at 8 a.m. Central Time (9 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.



To listen to the call via a live webcast, please visit Apergy's website at www.apergy.com. The call will also be available by dialing 1-888-424-8151 in the United States and Canada, or 1-847-585-4422 for international calls. Please call approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and reference Apergy conference call number 6812 573.

A replay of the conference call will be available on Apergy's website. Also, a replay may be accessed by dialing 1-888-843-7419 in the United States and Canada, or 1-630-652-3042 for international calls. The access code is 6812 573#.

About Apergy



Apergy is a leading provider of highly engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas safely and efficiently around the world. Apergy's products provide efficient functioning throughout the lifecycle of a well - from drilling to completion to production. The company's Production and Automation offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation offering consisting of equipment and software for Industrial Internet of Things ("IIoT") solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management. Apergy's Drilling Technologies offering provides market leading polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings that result in cost effective and efficient drilling. To learn more about Apergy, visit our website at http://www.apergy.com.

Investor Contact:

David Skipper – david.skipper@apergy.com – 713-203-8031

Media Contact:

Susan Johnson – susan.johnson@apergy.com – 346-224-0556