LGI Homes, Inc. Reports June and Second Quarter 2018 Home Closings and 2018 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) today announced 637 homes closed in June 2018, up from 623 home closings in June 2017, representing year-over-year growth of 2.2%. In addition, the Company announced quarterly home closings of 1,815 for the second quarter of 2018 compared to 1,511 home closings in the second quarter of 2017, a 20.1% increase year-over-year. The Company finished the first six months of 2018 with 3,059 home closings, a 34.6% increase over 2,272 home closings during the first six months of 2017.



As of the end of June 2018, the Company had 79 active selling communities.

The Company will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018 before the market opens on Tuesday, August 7, 2018. The Company will hold a conference call for investors and other interested parties on Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and will provide additional guidance at that time.

A link to the live audio webcast will be provided through the Investors section of the Company's website at www.LGIHomes.com under Events and Presentations. The call can also be accessed by dialing (855) 433-0929 for domestic participants or (970) 315-0256 for international participants. Participants should ask for the LGI Homes 2018 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call or reference Conference ID 4879028. Those dialing in should do so at least ten minutes prior to the start of the call.

An archive of the webcast will be available for replay on the Company's website for 12 months.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California and Oregon. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 15 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed over 25,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments please visit the Company's website at www.LGIHomes.com.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations

Caitlin Stiles, (281) 210-2619

InvestorRelations@LGIHomes.com