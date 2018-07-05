StorageVault to Acquire Storage Asset in GTA for $15.0 Million

TORONTO, July 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. ("StorageVault") (TSX-V:SVI) has entered into an agreement and waived due diligence conditions to acquire one store in the Greater Toronto Area from a vendor (the "Vendor") for a purchase price of $15,000,000, subject to customary adjustments (the "Acquisition"). The Acquisition is an arm's length transaction. It is anticipated that the closing of the Acquisition will occur on or before July 25, 2018.



Purchase Price and Payment

The aggregate purchase price for the Acquisition is $15,000,000, subject to adjustments, and will be paid with funds on hand.

Conditions Precedent to the Acquisition

StorageVault has completed its due diligence in connection with this Acquisition, which included being satisfied with Environmental Site Assessment Reports and obtaining StorageVault's acquisition committee and board of directors' approval. The obligations of both StorageVault and the Vendor to complete the closing of the Acquisition are subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Other Information

There can be no assurance that the Acquisition will be completed as proposed or at all. The TSXV has in no way passed upon the merits of the Acquisition and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

About StorageVault Canada Inc.

StorageVault owns and operates storage locations in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia.

