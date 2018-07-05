NW Natural Announces Dividend

PORTLAND, Ore., July 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Northwest Natural Gas Company (NYSE:NWN), dba NW Natural, has declared a quarterly dividend of 47.25 cents per share on the Company's common stock.



The dividends will be paid Aug. 15, 2018 to shareholders of record on July 31, 2018. The Company's indicated annual dividend rate is $1.89 per share.

About NW Natural

NW Natural (NYSE:NWN) is headquartered in Portland, Ore. The 159-year-old regulated natural gas utility serves Oregon and southwest Washington with one of the most modern distribution and transmission pipeline systems in the nation. It is the largest stand-alone local gas distribution company in the Pacific Northwest with over 740,000 customers, 14,000 miles of pipeline infrastructure, and approximately $3 billion in total assets. NW Natural owns and operates 16 Bcf of underground gas storage primarily for utility customers in Oregon. Additional information is available at nwnatural.com.

Investor Contact: Nikki Sparley

Phone: 503-721-2530

Email: n1s@nwnatural.com