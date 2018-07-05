Endurance International Group to Announce 2018 Second Quarter Financial Results on July 26, 2018

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI), a leading provider of cloud-based platform solutions designed to help small and medium-sized businesses succeed online, announced today that it will release its 2018 second quarter financial results on Thursday, July 26, 2018 at 7:00 a.m. EDT. Management will hold a conference call and webcast on that day at 8:00 a.m. EDT to discuss the Company's financial results. A prepared presentation to accompany the conference call will be posted on the investor relations web site prior to the call.



What: Endurance International Group 2018 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call When: Thursday, July 26, 2018 Time: 8:00 a.m. EDT Live Call: The call can be accessed ten minutes prior to the start of the call by using the following telephone numbers: US/Canada: (888) 734-0328 International: (678) 894-3054 Replay: US/Canada: (855) 859-2056 International: (404) 537-3406 (Available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 10:00 a.m. EDT on August 2, 2018) Conference ID: 9548739 Webcast: http://ir.endurance.com/

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) (em)Powers millions of small businesses worldwide with products and technology to enhance their online web presence, email marketing, mobile business solutions, and more. The Endurance family of brands includes: Constant Contact, Bluehost, HostGator, Domain.com and SiteBuilder, among others. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Endurance employs over 3,500 people across the United States, Brazil, India and the Netherlands. For more information, visit: www.endurance.com.

Endurance International Group and the compass logo are trademarks of The Endurance International Group, Inc. Constant Contact, the Constant Contact logo and other brand names of Endurance International Group are trademarks of The Endurance International Group, Inc. or its subsidiaries.

Investor Contact:

Angela White

Endurance International Group

(781) 852-3450

ir@endurance.com

Press Contact:

Kristen Andrews

Endurance International Group

(781) 418-6716

press@endurance.com