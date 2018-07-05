QCR Holdings, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

MOLINE, Ill., July 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) announced today that its 2018 second quarter earnings results will be released after the market closes on July 19, 2018.



The Company will host an earnings call and webcast the next day, July 20, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. central time. Shareholders, analysts and other interested parties are invited to join.

Teleconference:

Dial-in information for the call is 888-317-6016 (international 412-317-6016). Participants should request to join the QCR Holdings, Inc. call. The event will be archived and available for replay through August 3, 2018. To access the replay, dial 877-344-7529 (international 412-317-0088); access code 10121802.

Webcast:

A webcast of the teleconference can be accessed at the Company's News and Events page at http://www.qcrh.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available at the same location shortly after the live event has ended.

About Us

QCR Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a relationship-driven, multi-bank holding company serving the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny, Springfield and Rockford communities through its wholly owned subsidiary banks which provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and wealth management services. Quad City Bank & Trust Company, based in Bettendorf, Iowa, commenced operations in 1994, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, commenced operations in 2001, Community State Bank, based in Ankeny, Iowa, was acquired by the Company in 2016, and Rockford Bank & Trust Company, based in Rockford, Illinois, commenced operations in 2005. Quad City Bank & Trust Company also provides correspondent banking services. In addition, Quad City Bank & Trust Company engages in commercial leasing through its wholly owned subsidiary, m2 Lease Funds, LLC, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Additionally, the Company serves the Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Iowa community through Community Bank & Trust, a division of Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company. The Company enhanced its presence in Cedar Rapids, Iowa with the acquisition of Guaranty Bank & Trust Company in October 2017, which merged with Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust in December 2017. In July 2018, QCR Holdings completed a merger with Springfield Bancshares, the holding company of SFC Bank of Springfield, Missouri. Established in 2008, SFC Bank has grown to over $560 million in assets, $445 million of deposits and ranks in the top ten of deposit market share in its MSA. With the addition of SFC Bank, QCR Holdings has 27 locations in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin and Missouri. As of March 31, 2018, QCR Holdings had approximately $4.6 billion in assets, $3.6 billion in loans and $3.7 billion in deposits. For additional information, please visit our website at www.qcrh.com.

Contacts:

Todd Gipple

QCR Holdings, Inc.

Executive Vice President

Chief Operating Officer

Chief Financial Officer

(309) 743-7745

tgipple@qcrh.com

Christopher J. Lindell

QCR Holdings, Inc.

Executive Vice President

Corporate Communications

(319) 743-7006

clindell@qcrh.com