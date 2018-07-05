The Way to Happiness' Back to School Movie Night Provides Family-Friendly Fun on August Fourth

CLEARWATER, Fla., July 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bringing some excitement to the term ‘back to school', the Way to Happiness Association of Tampa Bay is hosting a back to school movie night on Saturday August 4th. The event will begin at 6pm at Clearwater's Osceola Courtyard, with the movie screening at 8pm. The Courtyard, which is owned by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, is located at 201 N. Fort Harrison Ave. There is no cost to attend.



Activities in the Osceola Courtyard have included Easter-time activities for families, pictured here, as well as other movie nights, concerts and events to raise awareness on social issues such as human rights and anti-drug education.





"The first day of school can create many different emotions in kids," said Tanja Cranton, the Association's director. "Some kids get very excited, others – not so much, so we wanted to do an event that would generate a positive start to the school year for all kids."

The event will include refreshments and children's activities before the film. The first 25 children who come to the event will be given a free backpack.

The Way to Happiness is a non-religious moral code based on common sense. Written by humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard, the Way to Happiness is used by millions around the world as a guide to live a happier life.

Though the book contains 21 different precepts including "Take Care of Yourself" and "Be Competent", Cranton points to the final precept "Flourish and Prosper" as the inspiration for this event.

"Education can provide basic tools for someone to succeed in life," said Cranton. "The more that individuals ‘flourish and prosper' the better the society will be."

The Foundation regularly hosts seminars and events to highlight the various precepts. Osceola Courtyard is itself the site of regular events, including the annual Winter Wonderland.

For more information about the event or the Association, please contact them at 727-467-6961.

