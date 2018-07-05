SHAREHOLDER ALERT – PRTA MFGP ANW ORA TAL NWL FLKS HAIR GOGO: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, July 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.



Prothena Corporation (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 16, 2018

Class Period: October 15, 2015 and April 20, 2018

Get additional information: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/prothena-corporation-2?wire=3.

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 23, 2018

Class Period: September 1, 2017 and March 19, 2018; pursuant to the August 4 and August 22, 2017 Prospectuses

Get additional information: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/micro-focus-international-plc?wire=3.

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE:ANW)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 6, 2018

Class Period: April 28, 2016 and June 4, 2018

Get additional information: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/aegean-marine-petroleum-network-inc?wire=3.

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 8, 2018

Class Period: August 8, 2017 and May 15, 2018

Get additional information: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/ormat-technologies-inc-2?wire=3.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 17, 2018

Class Period: April 26, 2018 and June 13, 2018

Get additional information: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/tal-education-group?wire=3.

Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 20, 2018

Class Period: February 6, 2017 and January 24, 2018

Get additional information: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/newell-brands-inc?wire=3.

Flex Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 20, 2018

Class Period: November 6, 2017 and June 12, 2018

Get additional information: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/flex-pharma-inc?wire=3.

Restoration Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIR)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 21, 2018

Class Period: Pursuant to the IPO between October 12, 2017 and October 16, 2017

Get additional information: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/restoration-robotics-inc-hair?wire=3.

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 27, 2018

Class Period: February 27, 2017 and May 7, 2018

Get additional information: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/gogo-inc?wire=3.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com