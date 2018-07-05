CLASS ACTION UPDATE for FLR, REPH, DB and REVG: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, July 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court; further details about the cases can be found at the links provided.



Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR)

Class Period: August 14, 2013 - May 3, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 24, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (i) Fluor's bidding process for projects related to the construction of gas-fired power generation facilities was flawed; (ii) Fluor had improperly estimated the gas-fire projects; (iii) as a result, Fluor would face craft productivity issues, equipment issues and other execution issues; (iv) Fluor would incur multiple charges impacting quarterly results; and (v) Fluor would ultimately decide to discontinue the pursuit of the gas-fired power market.

To learn more go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/fluor-class-action?wire=3.

Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

Class Period: July 31, 2017 and May 23, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 30, 2018

According to the complaint, the Company's lead product, IV meloxicam, lacked supporting clinical data to show sufficient clinical benefits to receive U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") approval; and as a result, Recro Pharma's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On May 24, 2018, Recro Pharma announced that the FDA had declined to approve its New Drug Application ("NDA") for IV meloxicam. In its Complete Response Letter, the FDA stated that the drug's analgesic effects did not meet FDA expectations and raised questions related to chemistry, manufacturing and controls data.

To learn more go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/recro-pharma-inc?wire=3.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Class Period: March 20, 2017 - March 30, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 6, 2018

During the class period, Deutsche Bank allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: Deutsche Bank's internal control environment and infrastructure were materially weak and deficient; and as a result, Deutsche Bank's statements about the Company's business and operations were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/deutsche-bank-aktiengesellschaft?wire=3.

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Class Period: pursuant to the initial public offering on or around January 27, 2017 and/or January 27, 2017 - June 7, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 7, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: the Company was experiencing cost inflation across many of the commodities and services it bought; the Company was experiencing difficulty obtaining the chassis necessary for production; the Company's margins were being negatively impacted by a lower sales of high margin products; the Company did not have "strong visibility into future net sales" to "effectively plan" and manage its backlog of vehicles; the Company's manufacturing operations were not operating efficiently or at a low cost to satisfy customer demand; and as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about REV's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/rev-group-inc?wire=3.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

30 Broad Street - 24th Floor

New York, NY 10004

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com