UPCOMING DEADLINES: The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of INWK, FLEX, KLIC, QCOM, PCG, UNM and COOL

InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 9, 2018

Class Period: August 11, 2015 - May 7, 2018

Allegations: InnerWorkings' financial statements for the fiscal years ending December 31, 2015, 2016, and 2017, as well as all interim periods, contained errors that required restating; and as a result, InnerWorkings' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 9, 2018

Class Period: January 26, 2017 – April 26, 2018

Allegations: Flex's internal controls over financial reporting were materially weak and deficient; the Company had improperly accounted for obligations in a customer contract and certain related reserves; and as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial statements and Defendants' statements about Flex's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 10, 2018

Class Period: November 16, 2017 - May 10, 2018

Allegations: Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc.'s consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2017 could no longer be relied upon due to misstated warranty accruals; and as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 7, 2018

Class Period: January 31, 2018 - March 12, 2018

Allegations: Qualcomm made materially false and/or misleading statements or failed to disclose that: Qualcomm had secretly filed a unilateral notice with CFIUS in order to frustrate Broadcom's attempt to acquire the Company; and investors suffered damages as a result of defendants' wrongful acts and omissions.

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 13, 2018

Class Period: April 29, 2015 - June 8, 2018

Allegations: PG&E had failed to maintain electricity transmission and distribution networks in compliance with safety requirements and regulations promulgated under state law; consequently, PG&E was in violation of state law regulation; PG&E's electricity networks would cause numerous wildfires in California; and as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about the Company's business and operations were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 13, 2018

Class Period: January 31, 2018 - May 2, 2018

Allegations: The Company was experiencing a higher claims incidence for its long-term care business; the Company was experiencing less favorable policy terminations in connection with its long-term care business; as such, the Company's long-term care business loss ratio would reach the upper 90% range; and as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Unum's business, operations, and prospects, including statements related to the Company's long-term care reserves and capital management plans, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:COOL)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 27, 2018

Class Period: March 31, 2017 and June 22, 2018

Allegations: The Company failed to disclose the true status of Patent #14/954,335 at the time it was acquired by the Company on April 7, 2017 and the months following; the updated status of Patent #14/954,335 after its June 4, 2018 final rejection by the United States Patent Office; and that as a result of the foregoing, PolarityTE's publicly disseminated financial statements were materially false and misleading.

