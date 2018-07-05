Virtu Financial to Host Conference Call Announcing 2018 Second Quarter Results on Friday, July 27, 2018

NEW YORK, July 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT), a technology enabled global market maker, will announce its results for the second quarter 2018 on Friday, July 27th, 2018 before the U.S. market opens. Virtu will host a conference call to discuss the company's financial results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).



The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at http://ir.virtu.com/events.cfm.

Participants may also listen via telephone by dialing (866) 393-4306 or (734) 385-2616 and referencing event 9846458. Please note that telephone participants should dial-in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

About Virtu Financial, Inc.:

Virtu is a leading financial firm that leverages cutting edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to our clients. As a market maker, Virtu provides deep liquidity that helps to create more efficient markets around the world. Our market structure expertise, broad diversification, and execution technology enables us to provide competitive bids and offers in over 25,000 securities, at over 235 venues, in 36 countries worldwide.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Andrew Smith

Virtu Financial, Inc.

(212) 418-0195

investor_relations@virtu.com

Media Relations

media@virtu.com