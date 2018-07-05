Church of Scientology Celebrates 3rd Anniversary of Humanitarian Centers with July Downtown Block

CLEARWATER, Fla., July 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Saturday, July 14th the Church of Scientology invites the community to celebrate its 3rd anniversary of its humanitarian centers with its biggest Block Party for the community featuring local non-profits, live music and opportunities to learn about solutions for youth drug use, bullying and more. The event will take place on Cleveland Street between Fort Harrison Avenue and Garden Avenue. The event starts at 5pm and all are welcome. There is no cost to attend.

These popular events bring thousands to the family-friendly street party for food, entertainment and games.





In addition to the live music, food, raffles, prizes, carnival games, bouncy house, face painting, a petting zoo and caricature artist, guests at the party can also enjoy new activities such as a human gyroscope, magicians, stilt walker and juggler. Guests also have the opportunity to learn more about the social betterment and humanitarian programs sponsored by the Church of Scientology.

"There are so many activities that are available for everyone," said Nicole Biancolini, event organizer. "People can listen to music and dance. Kids can get their faces painted, participate in the carnival activities and can visit the seven humanitarian centers on Fort Harrison Avenue with their parents getting information on the Truth About Drugs, United for Human Rights, the Way to Happiness and other programs. It shows youth there are solutions and things they can do to improve the situations that they may see in the world."

For example, Foundation for a Drug-free world teaches youth the Truth about drugs. It is a program utilized in more than 180 countries that teaches youth about the dangers of drugs. It is one of the world's more effective drug prevention programs which provide the FACTS about drugs—not opinions, hype or scare tactics.

"It's the same program which recently cut drug use and curbed drug related deaths in India in half," said Ms. Biancolini. "It's amazing the powerful effect these simple, informative materials provide. These materials are also complimentary and available for residents here in the Tampa Bay Area."

The first Downtown block party was held in July 2016 celebrating the one year anniversary of the opening of the Scientology Information Center on Cleveland Street and the Humanitarian Centers on North Fort Harrison. Since then, the event has become a quarterly affair celebrating the seasons, community holidays and types of music.

About the Church of Scientology:

The Scientology religious philosophy was founded by L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups, in 167 nations. Scientologists are optimistic about life and believe there is hope for a saner world and better civilization, and actively do all they can to help achieve this.

