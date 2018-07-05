Mueller Water Products to Showcase Largest Leak Detection Programme at Singapore International Water Week

ATLANTA, July 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA), announced that Echologics PTE. LTD., the Company's Singapore subsidiary, will showcase the largest deployment of the EchoShore®-TX leak detection monitoring system, with PUB, Singapore's National Water Agency at Singapore International Water Week, July 7-11.

Since commencement of the project in September 2017, 120 EchoShore-TX smart sensors have been installed across approximately 100 km of Singapore's water pipeline network. The monitoring platform combines proven acoustic leak detection technology with wireless connectivity and visual end-user dashboards, to create a dynamic, cost-effective leak detection and pipeline monitoring solution.

"This project has demonstrated that PUB is at the forefront of technology and forward thinking in effectively safe-guarding the future of Singapore's water supply in relation to Non-Revenue Water Loss," stated Mark Nicol, Echologics Senior Director of Sales and Operations - International.

To learn more about this project visit PUB SMART Water Pavilion booth L1M14 or Mueller Water Products booth L1P10 at Singapore International Water Week.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) is a leading manufacturer and marketer of products and services used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. Our broad product and service portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, metering products and systems, leak detection and pipe condition assessment. We help municipalities increase operational efficiencies, improve customer service and prioritize capital spending, demonstrating why Mueller Water Products is Where Intelligence Meets Infrastructure®. Visit us at www.muellerwaterproducts.com.

Business Contact:

Mark Nicol

Senior Director of Sales and Operations - International

Echologics

Mnicol@echologics.com

Media Contact:

Yolanda Kokayi

Director of Communications

Mueller Water Products

ykokayi@muellerwp.com