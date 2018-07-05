Colliers International Completes Strategic Investment in Harrison Street Real Estate

TORONTO and CHICAGO, July 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global commercial real estate services firm Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSX:CIGI) has completed its previously announced, strategic investment in Harrison Street Real Estate Capital LLC ("Harrison Street"), one of the largest real estate investment firms dedicated to the education, healthcare and storage sectors with approximately $14.6 billion in assets under management.



Headquartered in Chicago, with an office in London, Harrison Street is a pioneer in demographic-based real estate investing. Since inception in 2005, the firm has established a series of disciplined and highly differentiated investment products across multiple risk/return strategies, originating and managing a series of open and closed-end real estate investment funds and liquid securities, counting among its investors many of the world's most respected sovereign wealth funds, public & corporate pension funds, endowments, insurance companies, foundations and family offices.

Colliers acquired 75% of Harrison Street, with the senior management team of Harrison Street owning the balance of the equity. Harrison Street's Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher Merrill, will serve as CEO, lead the operations and remains the largest individual shareholder. Harrison Street's senior management team will continue to operate the firm's day-to-day business, providing long-term stability for all the firms' stakeholders. Colliers expects the annual run rate of management fee revenue to be between $100-115 million and to be materially accretive to its adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net earnings and adjusted earnings per share for the balance of 2018 and annually thereafter.

"Closing of the Harrison Street transaction establishes Colliers International as one of the major players in global real estate investment management, provides an important new platform for growth and facilitates the integration of our existing real estate investment management operations in Europe," said Jay Hennick, Chairman and CEO of Colliers International. "Our enterprising culture and partnership driven business model aligns perfectly with Harrison Street, which brings an exceptional group of leaders to our organization and a company with a proven track record of success spanning a broad spectrum of significant accomplishments."

"The addition of Harrison Street will not only provide an attractive business for future growth and capital deployment, it will also strengthen our cash flow and earnings," said John Friedrichsen, Chief Financial Officer of Colliers International. "Beginning with the third quarter, we will update our segmented reporting to separately disclose our new Investment Management Services platform comprising the results of Harrison Street as well as our existing European investment management business. Together, this new segment will have more than $20 billion in assets under management from the world's most respected institutional real estate investors."

"We are excited to hit the ground running with Colliers, leveraging our respective track records of success, enterprising cultures, and focus on client service. As part of Colliers' global platform, we will provide our investors and employees greater stability and significant growth opportunities in the future," said Christopher Merrill, CEO of Harrison Street.

About Colliers International Group Inc.

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSX:CIGI) is top tier global real estate services and investment management company operating in 69 countries with a workforce of more than 12,000 professionals. Colliers is the fastest-growing publicly listed global real estate services and investment management company, with 2017 corporate revenues of $2.3 billion ($2.7 billion including affiliates). With an enterprising culture and significant employee ownership and control, Colliers professionals provide a full range of services to real estate occupiers, owners and investors worldwide, and through its investment management services platform, has more than $20 billion of assets under management from the world's most respected institutional real estate investors.

Colliers professionals think differently, share great ideas and offer thoughtful and innovative advice to accelerate the success of its clients. Colliers has been ranked among the top 100 global outsourcing firms by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals for 13 consecutive years, more than any other real estate services firm. Colliers is ranked the number one property manager in the world by Commercial Property Executive for two years in a row.

Colliers is led by an experienced leadership team with a proven record of delivering more than 20% annualized returns for shareholders, over more than 20 years.

For the latest news from Colliers, visit Colliers.com or follow us on Twitter: @Colliers and LinkedIn.

About Harrison Street Real Estate Capital

Harrison Street Real Estate Capital LLC is one of the leading real estate investment management firms exclusively focused on the Education, Healthcare and Storage sectors. The firm has created a series of differentiated investment products across multiple risk/return strategies. Headquartered in Chicago with an office in London, the firm has approximately $14.6 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit www.harrisonst.com.

