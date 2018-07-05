Union Bankshares Corporation To Release Second Quarter 2018 Results

RICHMOND, Va., July 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Union Bankshares Corporation today announced that it will release second quarter 2018 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 18, 2018.



Following the release, the company will host a conference call for analysts at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Wednesday, July 18, 2018.

To listen to the call, please use one of the following telephone numbers.

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (877) 668-4908

Participant International Dial-In Number: (973) 453-3058

The conference ID is: 7389206

ABOUT UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION

Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) is the holding company for Union Bank & Trust, which has 147 branches, 7 of which are operated as Xenith Bank, a division of Union Bank & Trust of Richmond, Virginia, and approximately 216 ATMs located throughout Virginia and in portions of Maryland and North Carolina. Non-bank affiliates of the holding company include: Old Dominion Capital Management, Inc. and Dixon, Hubard, Feinour, & Brown, Inc., which both provide investment advisory services, and Union Insurance Group, LLC, which offers various lines of insurance products.

Contact: Bill Cimino (804) 448-0937, VP and Director of Investor Relations