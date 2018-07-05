BOK Financial Announces Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

TULSA, Okla., July 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) today announced that financial results for the second quarter of 2018 will be released before market open on Wednesday, July 25, 2018. The company will hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. central time that morning to discuss the financial results with investors.



The live audio webcast and presentation slides will be available on the company's investor relations website at www.bokf.com. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1-201-689-8471. A webcast replay will be available shortly after conclusion of the live call at www.bokf.com or by dialing 1-412-317-6671 and referencing replay PIN number 13681367.

About BOK Financial Corporation

BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) is a $33 billion regional financial services company based in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides commercial and consumer banking, investment and trust services, mortgage origination and servicing, and an electronic funds transfer network. For more information, visit www.bokf.com.

Investor Contact:

Joe Crivelli

Senior Vice President, Director-Investor Relations

918-595-3030