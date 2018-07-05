SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against PG&E Corporation (PCG) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 13, 2018

NEW YORK, July 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against PG&E Corporation ("PG&E" or the "Company") (NYSE:PCG) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired PG&E securities between April 29, 2015, and June 8, 2018, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/pcg.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) PG&E had failed to maintain electricity transmission and distribution networks in compliance with safety requirements and regulations promulgated under state law; (2) as a result, the Company was in violation of state law regulation; (3) PG&E's electricity networks would cause numerous wildfires in California; and (4) consequently, Defendants' statements about PG&E's business and operations were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On June 9, 2018, Bloomberg published an article entitled "PG&E May Face Criminal Charges After Probe of Deadly Wildfires." The article reported, in part, that following an investigation into the causes of wildfires "that altogether killed 44 people, consumed thousands of homes and racked up an estimated $10 billion in damages" in October 2017, California's fire agency "found evidence of alleged violations of law by PG&E in connection with" the fires. Specifically, the state's investigation found "that PG&E equipment caused at least 12 of the wine country blazes." Following this news, PG&E's share price fell $1.69, or 4.08%, to close at $39.76 on June 11, 2018, the following trading day.

If you suffered a loss in PG&E you have until August 13, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

