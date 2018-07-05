Altus Group to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on August 7, 2018

TORONTO, July 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited ("Altus Group" or "the Company") (TSX:AIF) announced today that it plans to release its second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2018 after market close on Tuesday, August 7, 2018. Robert Courteau, Chief Executive Officer, and Angelo Bartolini, Chief Financial Officer, of Altus Group will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. (ET) the same day to review the financial results and discuss corporate developments.



Q2 2018 Results Conference Call & Webcast

Date: Tuesday, August 7, 2018 Time: 5:00 p.m. ET Webcast: altusgroup.com (under Investor Relations) Live Call: 1-800-273-9672 (toll-free) or 416-340-2216 (Toronto area) Replay: A replay of the call will be available via the webcast at altusgroup.com.

About Altus Group Limited



Altus Group Limited is a leading provider of independent advisory services, software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. Our businesses, Altus Analytics and Altus Expert Services, reflect decades of experience, a range of expertise, and technology-enabled capabilities. Our solutions empower clients to analyze, gain insight and recognize value on their real estate investments. Headquartered in Canada, we have approximately 2,500 employees around the world, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Our clients include some of the world's largest real estate industry participants. Altus Group pays a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share and our shares are traded on the TSX under the symbol AIF.

For more information on Altus Group, please visit: www.altusgroup.com.

