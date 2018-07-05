Top Solar System Engineer Joins International Endeavors Corp.

TEMECULA, Calif., July 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- International Endeavors Corporation (OTC:IDVV) announces today it has secured renewable energy expert Jason Andrade as a consultant for the company. Andrade is a solar system designer who is most famous for his design and installation of the off-grid power system for California Governor Jerry Brown's home that is north of Sacramento. The governor's home is powered by a microgrid system built with high-efficiency solar panels from Solar World, lithium batteries from SimpliPhi, and inverters from Outback.

International Endeavors Corporation uses this same advanced solar technology to power the Off Grid Grow Laboratory (OGGL) in a sustainable cost-efficient way. Electricity use is one of the major expenses for a marijuana growing operation. By using solar power with lithium battery backup, this cost is eliminated. The OGGL can be placed almost anywhere that is level ground and accessible by a delivery truck. Inside the OGGL, the climate-controlled grow room is automatically managed to maximize harvest output.

System designer Jason Andrade brings over 13 years of experience in solar power and renewable energy installations. He built 120 projects/ He works with the best equipment available to create innovative off-grid systems that are state-of-the-art. Here is an example of one of his powerwalls. Jason said, "These are commercial grade power systems that rarely need to use generators, which are only there for emergency backup. The ratio of photovoltaic solar panels to the amount of lithium battery storage is more than enough to provide the power needed."

Jason Andrade will be a consultant for International Endeavors Corporation working with Andrew Read who invented the OGGL for the company. Andrew Read says, "Working with Jason means the solar system for the OGGL is the best on the market." Marketing Director, William Vinson, says, "Jason Andrade brings many years of experience to International Endeavors team. He brings a true wealth of knowledge of the industry and will help the company as we successfully install OGGLs throughout the United States and Canada."

About the OGGL: The OGGL is the first purpose-built, self-contained, off-grid growing laboratory. Built in a low-cost shipping container, the OGGL has integrated solar modules and lithium-phosphate batteries coupled with a generator backup to supply uninterrupted power to the grow room. The OGGL has been configured for the three stages of the growing process, which are: vegetative, flowering, and cloning.

Off Grid Grow Lab Demo

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1f7TnB45Iipbz1rrrrnTyFsGVjYym82ms/view

About International Endeavors Corporation (OTC stock symbol:IDVV)

International Endeavors Corporation focuses on building intellectual property and making equipment sales in the Medical Marijuana and Legal Cannabis Industry through the creation of off-grid grow labs, biomedical devices, clean-energy solutions, and patented devices. The company is also engaged in locating and acquiring established companies, brands, and technologies. The company's real estate portfolio includes commercial property, agricultural land, and buildings.

