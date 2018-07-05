Lannister Holdings, Inc. Welcomes Former Ericsson and Motorola Executive Bo Hedfors to The Advisory Board

Phoenix, AZ., July 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- No Borders, Inc. (OTC:NBDR) has added a new Advisory Board Member to the Company Advisory Board.

Telecom Executive Bo Hedfors





The Board of Directors is proud to announce the addition of Bo Hedfors to the Lannister Advisory Board for a 24-month term effective June 26, 2018.

Bo Hedfors, a native of Sweden, has 50 years of global telecom experience in both wireline and wireless. He founded his own telecom/internet consulting practice in Chicago, USA in 2002. Bo was President of Hedfone Consulting, Inc until its dissolution in Dec of 2009.

Previously, Bo was Executive Vice President of Motorola and President of Motorola Networks based in Chicago. He came to Motorola in 1998 from Ericsson , where he spent 30 years in different management positions. Among them, President of Honeywell Ericsson Development Co. in Anaheim, California 1984-1986, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of LM Ericsson in Stockholm, Sweden 1990-1993 and President and CEO of Ericsson, Inc. in Dallas, Texas 1994-1998.

Bo has been chairman of Kineto Wireless and has served on several boards including Tellabs , Openwave and Mobile365 . He has worked as an advisor to Sun , Compaq , HP and Samsung and is currently engaged as advisor to Trice Imaging , Phluido and CloudBackend .

Bo holds a Master of Electrical Engineering degree from Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg, Sweden and he is a member of the Royal Swedish Academy of Engineering Sciences.

"Hedfors' many years of experience running global technology and telecommunications companies and his knowledge of enterprise business needs make him an incredible advisor to the Lannister teams. Additionally, I am personally thrilled to have such a dynamic and passionate mentor for our executive team, we are incredibly grateful to have him with us on this adventure." – Joseph Snyder, CEO

No Borders, Inc.

Lannister Holdings, Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary of No Borders, Inc. (OTC:NBDR)

Morissa Schwartz, CCO

Contact: mschwartz@lannisterholdings.com

www.LannisterDevelopment.com www.LannisterHoldings.com

