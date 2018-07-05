Bojangles', Inc. to Host Second Fiscal Quarter 2018 Conference Call and Webcast

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bojangles', Inc. (NASDAQ:BOJA) today announced that it will release financial results for its second fiscal quarter 2018 after the market close on Thursday, August 2, 2018. We will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these results and our outlook for fiscal year 2018 that same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.



The conference call dial-in number is 201-493-6725. A telephone replay will be available through Sunday, September 2, 2018 and may be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671. The conference ID is 13681397.

The conference call will also be webcast live and later archived on the Investors section of our website at www.bojangles.com.

About Bojangles', Inc.

Bojangles', Inc. is a highly differentiated and growing restaurant operator and franchisor dedicated to serving customers high-quality, craveable food made from our Southern recipes, including breakfast served All Day, Every Day. Founded in 1977 in Charlotte, N.C., Bojangles'® serves menu items such as made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, delicious hand-breaded bone-in chicken, flavorful fixin's (sides) and Legendary Iced Tea®. At April 1, 2018, Bojangles' had 762 system-wide restaurants, of which 326 were company-operated and 436 were franchised restaurants, primarily located in the Southeastern United States. For more information, visit www.bojangles.com or follow Bojangles' on Facebook and Twitter.

For Investor Relations Inquiries:

Raphael Gross of ICR

203.682.8253

For Media Inquiries:

Brian Little of Bojangles', Inc.

704.519.2118



