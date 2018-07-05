IntelGenx Receives CIPO Notice of Allowance for Loxapine VersaFilm™ Patent

SAINT LAURENT, Quebec, July 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelGenx Corp. (TSXV:IGX) (OTCQX:IGXT) ("IntelGenx" or the "Company"), a leading oral drug delivery company primarily focused on the development and manufacturing of innovative pharmaceutical oral films based on its proprietary VersaFilm™ technology platform, today announced that the Canadian Intellectual Property Office ("CIPO") recently issued a Notice of Allowance ("NoA") for the Company's Canadian Patent Application Number 2,998,223 entitled "Loxapine Film Oral Dosage Form", covering the use of loxapine in an oral transmucosal film for the treatment of schizophrenia or bipolar 1 disorder. This is the Company's first patent allowed in Canada and the Company's first Canadian patent for its VersaFilm™ technology.



Upon issuance, the patent will grant exclusivity protection in Canada for IntelGenx's Loxapine VersaFilm™ product for the treatment of schizophrenia or bipolar 1 disorder through 2037. This is also the Company's first patent application to receive NoA in relation to its Loxapine VersaFilm™ project.

"This Notice of Allowance from CIPO is a significant development in our Loxapine VersaFilm™ project as it confirms our leading approach in developing oral films to provide patients with alternative oral treatment solutions," said Dr. Horst G. Zerbe, President and CEO of IntelGenx.

About Loxapine VersaFilm™:

Loxapine VersaFilm™ is the first innovative oral thin film of loxapine for use in patients with agitation associated with schizophrenia and bipolar 1 disorder. Loxapine VersaFilm™ utilizes IntelGenx's proprietary VersaFilm™ technology, allowing for an improved drug product which addresses unmet medical needs in schizophrenia and bipolar 1 disorder.

Agitation associated with schizophrenia or bipolar mania is not uncommon and can rapidly escalate into physically aggressive behavior that can be potentially dangerous to the agitated individual and others if left untreated. In a clinical setting, agitation associated with schizophrenia and bipolar mania are often effectively managed with behavioral and psychological techniques, with unexpected acute agitation typically being treated with parenterally administered sedatives such as benzodiazepines and/or antipsychotic drugs such as olanzapine and ziprasidone.

About IntelGenx:

Established in 2003, IntelGenx is a leading oral drug delivery company primarily focused on the development and manufacturing of innovative pharmaceutical oral films based on its proprietary VersaFilm™ technology platform.

IntelGenx's highly skilled team provides comprehensive pharmaceuticals services to pharmaceutical partners, including R&D, analytical method development, clinical monitoring, IP and regulatory services. IntelGenx's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, established for the VersaFilm™ technology platform, supports lab-scale to pilot and commercial-scale production, offering full service capabilities to its clients. More information about the company can be found at www.intelgenx.com.

