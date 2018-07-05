RTI Presents "The Rise of the Robot Overlords: Clarifying the Industrial IoT Part 3" Complimentary Webinar

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI), the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) connectivity company, today announced it is hosting a complimentary webinar, "The Rise of the Robot Overlords: Clarifying the Industrial IoT Part 3."



The smart machine era will be the most disruptive in history. The rise of connected computing will rewrite vendor relationships, redefine profitability and re-imagine delivery from environment to cost to product. Additionally, today's system designs must last decades.

In this third webinar of the series, RTI's chief executive officer, Stan Schneider, will dig deeper into system architectures. Integration approach is the key difference between a device-centric architecture like OPC Unified Architecture (OPC UA) and a data-centric architecture like Data Distribution Service™ (DDS). Schneider will use these two to explore the deep contrast.

OPC UA was designed from day one for vendor independence and interoperability. OPC UA's fundamental abstraction rolls up a system data model from smaller models that describe these products and devices. DDS, on the other hand, integrates software modules written by a single team into a coordinated software system.

OPC UA and DDS are very different. OPC UA systems are integrated from components in factories by engineers and technicians. OPC UA users integrate products, not software modules. By contrast, most DDS users are teams of software engineers that write and integrate software modules into a final system as their primary task.

OPC UA and DDS do not compete at all. Nonetheless, they can work together. This webinar will explore when to use one or the other, and expose a new way to get the best of both worlds: great software integration with easy product interoperability.

Event Details

What: "The Rise of the Robot Overlords: Clarifying the Industrial IoT Part 3" complimentary webinar

When: Thursday, July 12, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. CT/2:00 p.m. ET

Speaker: Stan Schneider, CEO of RTI

For more information, and to register for this free event, please visit: https://bit.ly/2IAFikE

