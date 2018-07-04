Trican Well Service Ltd. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Conference Call
CALGARY, Alberta , July 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSX:TCW) ("Trican") intends to release its Second Quarter 2018 results on Wednesday, August 1, 2018 before the open of the market.
The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. MT (12:00 p.m. ET) to discuss the Company's results for the 2018 Second Quarter.
To listen to the webcast of the conference call, please enter the following URL in your web browser: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/x2pjs5m6.
You can also visit the Investors section of our website at www.tricanwellservice.com/investors and click on "Reports".
To participate in the Q&A session, please call the conference call operator at 1-844-358-9180 (North America) or 478-219-0187 (outside North America) 15 minutes prior to the call's start time and ask for the "Trican Well Service Ltd. Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Results Conference Call".
The conference call will be archived on Trican's website at www.tricanwellservice.com/investors
Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Trican provides a comprehensive array of specialized products, equipment and services that are used during the exploration and development of oil and gas reserves.
Requests for further information should be directed to:
Dale Dusterhoft
President and Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: ddusterhoft@trican.ca
Michael Baldwin
Senior Vice President, Corporate Development
E-mail: mbaldwin@trican.ca
Robert Skilnick
Chief Financial Officer
E-mail: robert.skilnick@trican.ca
Phone: (403) 266-0202
Fax: (403) 237-7716
2900, 645 – 7th Avenue S.W.
Calgary, Alberta T2P 4G8
Please visit our website at www.tricanwellservice.com