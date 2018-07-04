Press Release Bellon SA

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 04 July 2018

As of 31 May 2018, BELLON SA, the animating holding company and controlling shareholder of SODEXO, controlled by Pierre Bellon and his four children, held 40.38% of the capital and 55.39% of the voting rights of SODEXO.

In June 2018, BELLON SA decided to increase its stake and bought 1,350,000 Sodexo shares and currently holds 41.27% of the share capital and 56.01% of the voting rights of SODEXO.

At the end of the SODEXO 300 million euros share buyback program, implemented following the authorizations voted at the Annual Shareholders Meeting of Sodexo on 23 January 2018 and the cancellation of the shares thus bought back (17th and 18th resolutions), BELLON SA should hold approximately 42.27% of the capital and 56.95% of the voting rights of SODEXO.

BELLON SA, unable to increase its capital holding in SODEXO by more than 1% in less than 12 consecutive months, applied for and obtained on June 26, 2018, a derogation from the AMF to the obligation to file a project of public offer, on the basis of Article 234-9 6 ° of the general regulation (prior holding by BELLON SA of a majority of SODEXO's voting rights).

The BELLON family reiterates its confidence in the future of the SODEXO Group.

