55 North Mining Inc. Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

TORONTO, July 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 55 North Mining Inc. (TSX-V:FFF) ("55 North" or the "Company") (formerly named SGX Resources Inc.) announces that it has closed the first tranche of its private placement offering (announced June 18, 2018) for gross proceeds of $222,000 by the issuance of 3.7 million Units at a price of $0.06 per Unit.

Each Unit is comprised of one flow through common share and one non-flow-through purchase warrant ("Warrant") entitling the holder to acquire one additional common share at a price of $0.07 per share for 24 months.

The proceeds from the private placement will be used to advance the Company's Canadian mining projects, and for general working capital purposes.

All of the securities issued in connection with the private placement offering are subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day after date of issuance.

