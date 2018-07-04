Sienna Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results Release Date and Conference Call

MARKHAM, Ontario, July 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sienna Senior Living Inc. ("Sienna" or the "Company") (TSX:SIA) announced that it will report its 2018 second quarter results after market close on Wednesday, August 8, 2018. Lois Cormack, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Nitin Jain, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer, will host a conference call for the investment community the following day, Thursday, August 9, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. (ET).



The toll-free dial-in number for participants is 1-844-543-5234, conference ID: 2963059. A webcast of the call will be accessible via Sienna's website at: www.siennaliving.ca/Investors/Events-Presentations.aspx. The webcast of the call will be available for replay until August 9, 2019 and archived on Sienna's website.

ABOUT SIENNA SENIOR LIVING

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA) is a leading seniors' living provider with 85 seniors' living residences in key markets in Canada. Sienna offers a full range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, long-term and residential care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna also provides expert management services. Sienna is committed to national growth, while driving long-term value for shareholders. The Company's approximately 12,000 employees are passionate about helping residents live fully every day, and were the driving force behind Sienna being named one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures in 2017. For more information, please visit www.siennaliving.ca.

