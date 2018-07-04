Yandex to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results on July 26th

MOSCOW and AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, July 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) today announced it will report its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, on Thursday, July 26, 2018. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (3:00 p.m. Moscow time, 1:00 p.m. London time) to review and discuss the Company's results for the second quarter.



Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call

Thursday, July 26, 2018

8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (3:00 p.m. Moscow time, 1:00 p.m. London time)

Live Call

US: +1 929 477 0448

UK/International: +44 (0) 330 336 9411

Russia: 8 10 800 2867 5011

Passcode: 4056605

Replay

US: +1 719 457 0820

UK/International: +44 (0) 207 660 0134

Russia: 8 10 800 2702 1012

Passcode: 4056605

Available until August 2, 2018

Webcast

https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/2f6a6asa

About Yandex

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) is a technology company that builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning. Our goal is to help consumers and businesses better navigate the online and offline world. Since 1997, we have delivered world-class, locally relevant search and information services. Additionally, we have developed market-leading on-demand transportation services, navigation products, and other mobile applications for millions of consumers across the globe. Yandex, which has 20 offices worldwide, has been listed on the NASDAQ since 2011.

More information on Yandex can be found at http://company.yandex.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Katya Zhukova

Phone: +7 495 974-3538

E-mail: askIR@yandex-team.ru

Media Relations

Ilya Grabovskiy

Phone: +7 495 739-7000

E-mail: pr@yandex-team.com