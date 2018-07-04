BONDUELLE

Villeneuve d'Ascq, France, July 4th, 2018 - Press release

Bonduelle completes the acquisition of Del Monte processed fruit and vegetable business in Canada from Conagra Brands

Bonduelle announces it has finalized with Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) the acquisition of Del Monte processed fruit and vegetable business in Canada.

The acquisition, effective on July 3rd, 2018, includes the right to use the Del Monte brand on different segments of processed fruits and vegetables and stocks of products for a value of approximately $43 million Canadian. The acquired business excludes all industrial and personnel assets because co-packers and Bonduelle's existing production capabilities will be used.

The Del Monte processed fruit and vegetable business in Canada, with revenues of approximately $60 million Canadian, will complement Bonduelle Americas Long Life business unit's canned and frozen vegetable business, which is largely conducted under retailer's store brands. This highlights the group's desired development in brand activities and expansion beyond vegetables to vegetable products.

About Bonduelle

Bonduelle, a family business, was established in 1853. Its mission is to be the world reference in "well-living" through plant-based food. Prioritising innovation and long-term vision, the group is diversifying its operations and geographical presence. Its vegetable, grown over more than 130,000 hectares all over the world, are sold in 100 countries under various brand names and through various distribution channels and technologies. Expert in agro-industry with 54 industrial sites or own agricultural production, Bonduelle produces quality products by selecting the best crop areas close to its customers.

