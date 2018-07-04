WISeKey Receives One of the First French National Cybersecurity Agency's security Visa Labels

This new cybersecurity reward is an official recognition of WISeKey's dedication to IoT security, in particular with its certified secure microcontrollers

Paris, France - Geneva, Switzerland - July 4, 2018: WISeKey International Holding Ltd (WIHN.SW, OTTCQX: WIKYY) ("WISeKey"), a Swiss based cybersecurity and IoT company, today announced that on June 21, 2018 it received from the French National Cybersecurity Agency (ANSSI), one of the first security Visas for the Common Criteria security certification of its MS6001 Rev. E secure microcontroller (certification report ANSSI-CC-2018/02). For more information, please refer to the dedicated section on ANSSI website (www.ssi.gouv.fr/uploads/2018/02/anssi-cc-2018_02fr.pdf).

According to a research published in September 2017 by Accenture and the Ponemon Institute, the average cost of cybercrime globally in 2016 climbed to $11.7 million per organization, a 23 percent increase from $9.5 million reported a year earlier, representing a staggering 62 percent increase over the last five years. To complement these figures, a recent Gartner Inc. survey found that nearly 20 percent of organizations observed at least one IoT-based attack in the past three years. To protect against those threats Gartner forecasts that worldwide spending on IoT security will reach $1.5 billion in 2018, a 28 percent increase from 2017 spending of $1.2 billion. As a government cybersecurity agency, this is the kind of threats ANSSI seriously considers. This is the foundation of WISeKey as a recognized cybersecurity and IoT company.

For decades, WISeKey has been a recognized provider of hardware and software first-in-class digital security solutions for cybercrime protection, people and object identification and authentication. WISeKey is a Root of Trust (RoT) as well as a Certificate Authority (CA), which gives the company a unique positioning on the market to offer consistent security architectures from the digital key generation to the connected object. WISeKey's RoT is the only one based in a military bunker in a neutral country. WISeKey IoT security solution comprises a set of components to protect end-to-end data management thanks to a complementary expertise in the design and deployment of large cryptographic systems as well as VaultIC hardware security modules.

The security Visas issued by ANSSI allow to easily identify reliable cyber security solutions that are recognized as such following an evaluation performed in accordance with rigorous and approved methods by licensed evaluation laboratories. This evaluation involves in-depth conformity analysis and penetration testing to make sure that the solutions are compliant with the targeted security need. A security Visa takes the form of a certification or qualification, depending on the context and the need. Security Visas are a guarantee of security for the users.

"We are very proud to be considered by the French National Cybersecurity Agency as a premier player in cybersecurity," says Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey. "The current generalized lack of security and the recent impressive cyberattacks are considered to be massive hurdles to the promised deployment of connected objects. This security Visa is an official recognition for WISeKey's expertise and dedication to providing the IoT market with certified reliable end-to-end security solutions."

