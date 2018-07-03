Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against DCT Industrial, Inc. (DCT) And Its Directors

NEW YORK, July 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against DCT Industrial, Inc. ("DCT" or the "Company") (NYSE:DCT) on behalf of a class consisting of all public stockholders of DCT who have been harmed by DCT and its board of directors (the "Board") in connection with alleged violations of Sections 14(a) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") pertaining to the proposed acquisition of the Company by Prologis, Inc. ("Prologis") and its controlled entity, Prologis, L.P. ("Prologis OP").



On April 29, 2018, DCT's Board caused the Company to enter into an agreement and plan of merger (the "Merger Agreement") with Prologis and Prologis OP. Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, if the proposed transaction is approved by DCT's shareholders and completed, they will receive 1.02 shares of Prologis common stock for each share of DCT they own. On June 8, 2018, the Company filed a Form S-4 Registration Statement (the "Registration Statement") with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") in connection with the Proposed Transaction.

The Complaint alleges that the Registration Statement omits material information with respect to the Proposed Transaction, which renders the Registration Statement false and misleading.

If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com.

