Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. 2018 Second Quarter Conference Call and Webcast for Investors and Analysts

Date: Thursday, August 2, 2018

Time: 9:00 a.m. (ET)

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, July 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are invited to participate in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners' 2018 Second Quarter Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, August 2, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss results and current business initiatives with members of senior management.



These results will be released on August 2, 2018 at approximately 7:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) and will also be available following the release on our website at www.brookfield.com/infrastructure .

To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-866-521-4909 toll-free in North America, or for overseas calls please dial +1-647-427-2311 at approximately 8:50 a.m. The conference call will be webcast live at https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1783319/8DC4BC5CBF232EA9C5E3D040D1221E3E and will be archived for future reference.

For those unable to participate in the Conference Call, a rebroadcast will also be available until midnight on September 2, 2018. To access this rebroadcast, please call 1-800-585-8367 or if outside Canada & the U.S. please call +1-416-621-4642 (Conference ID: 5196296).

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, energy and communications infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. We are focused on assets that generate stable cash flows and require minimal maintenance capital expenditures.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges. Further information is available at www.brookfield.com/infrastructure. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

Brookfield Infrastructure is the flagship listed infrastructure company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with $285 billion of assets under management. For more information, go to www.brookfield.com.

Media:

Claire Holland

Vice President, Communications

Tel: (416) 369-8236

Email: claire.holland@brookfield.com Investors:

Rene Lubianski

Senior Vice President, Corporate Development

Tel: (416) 956-5196

Email: rene.lubianski@brookfield.com



