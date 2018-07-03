Domo, Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, July 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 10,580,000 shares of Class B common stock at a price to the public of $21.00 per share, which includes the full exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase 1,380,000 additional shares. The company estimates net proceeds from the offering to be approximately $202.6 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. The shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "DOMO" on June 29, 2018.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Allen & Company LLC, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and UBS Securities LLC acted as the joint book-running managers for the offering. Cowen and Company, LLC, JMP Securities LLC and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. acted as co-managers for the offering.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus filed as part of an effective registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form S-1. Copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; Allen & Company LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 711 Fifth Avenue, 10th Floor, New York, New York 10022, by email at Dweidlein@allenco.com; Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, One Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10010, by telephone 1-800-221-1037, by email at newyork.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; and UBS Investment Bank, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, New York 10019, by telephone at 1-800-827-7275.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on June 28, 2018. Copies of the registration statement, as amended, can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

