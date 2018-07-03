S Split Corp. Declares Monthly Distributions
TORONTO, July 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX:SBN); (TSX:SBN) S Split Corp. has declared monthly distributions payable on July 31, 2018 to shareholders of record on July 13, 2018 in the following amounts per share:
Share Class Ticker Amount Per Share
Class A Shares SBN $0.03855
Preferred Shares SBN.PR.A $0.04375
To the extent that any portions of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gain dividends, they are eligible dividends.
For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@strathbridge.com or visit www.strathbridge.com.
|John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFO
|Strathbridge Asset Management Inc.
121 King Street West
Suite 2600
Toronto, Ontario M5H 3T9
416.681.3966; 1.800.725.7172