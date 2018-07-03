Market Overview

S Split Corp. Declares Monthly Distributions

Globe Newswire  
July 03, 2018 4:01pm   Comments
TORONTO, July 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX:SBN); (TSX:SBN) S Split Corp. has declared monthly distributions payable on July 31, 2018 to shareholders of record on July 13, 2018 in the following amounts per share:

Share Class                                                                       Ticker                           Amount Per Share
Class A Shares                                                                  SBN                                          $0.03855
Preferred Shares                                                               SBN.PR.A                                 $0.04375

To the extent that any portions of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gain dividends, they are eligible dividends.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@strathbridge.com or visit www.strathbridge.com.

John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFO Strathbridge Asset Management Inc.
121 King Street West
Suite 2600
Toronto, Ontario  M5H 3T9
416.681.3966; 1.800.725.7172

 

