S Split Corp. Declares Monthly Distributions

TORONTO, July 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX:SBN); (TSX:SBN) S Split Corp. has declared monthly distributions payable on July 31, 2018 to shareholders of record on July 13, 2018 in the following amounts per share:



Share Class Ticker Amount Per Share

Class A Shares SBN $0.03855

Preferred Shares SBN.PR.A $0.04375

To the extent that any portions of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gain dividends, they are eligible dividends.

