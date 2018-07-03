Market Overview

Core Canadian Dividend Trust Declares Monthly Fund Distribution

Globe Newswire  
July 03, 2018 4:01pm   Comments
TORONTO, July 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX:CDD) Core Canadian Dividend Trust declares a monthly fund distribution in the amount of $0.03315 per unit, payable on July 31, 2018 to unitholders of record on July 13, 2018.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@strathbridge.com or visit www.strathbridge.com.

John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFO
 Strathbridge Asset Management Inc.
121 King Street West
Suite 2600
Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3T9
416.681.3966; 1.800.725.7172

 

