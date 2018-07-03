Rubicon Global Announces Leadership Change

ATLANTA, July 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Global Founder, Chairman, and CEO Nate Morris today issued the following statement:



Elaine Richards will be leaving the President role at Rubicon Global at the close of business today to pursue other business opportunities.

Elaine has made many contributions to our company during her tenure and will assist Rubicon as a Strategic Advisor through the end of the year.

To fill our President role, I am pleased to announce that Kim Rumph will be joining us effective immediately. Having served on our Board for the past three years, a position from which she resigned to begin her new role, Kim knows our company and our mission very well. She is a proven business leader with significant experience running large businesses in a public company. I know she will help us meet – and exceed – our company goals.

Our team's well executed plans and hard work have led to a series of tremendous success stories this year – RUBICONSmartCity expansion, SMB growth, new national accounts, our rollout of the RUBICONMethod, a new investment from the NZ Superfund, and being named a Great Place to Work®. We continue to advance our mission to end waste, and I couldn't be more excited about Rubicon's future. Together, we will continue to reach our goals and fulfill the B Corp mission that is so important to everything we do here at Rubicon.

Kim Rumph most recently held the position of President, CHEP North America, a brand of Brambles Limited. Prior to leading CHEP North America for four years, she held senior leadership roles in general management, global mergers and acquisition integration, and supply chain.

Rumph also served on the Board of Directors of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Advisory Board of the Initiative for Global Environmental Leadership at the Wharton School, the University of Pennsylvania. Prior to CHEP, Rumph worked for the General Electric Company and U.S. Steel Corporation where she held roles in engineering, procurement, and environmental, health, and safety management. Rumph holds a B.S. in Environmental Science from Auburn University's Samuel Ginn College of Engineering.

