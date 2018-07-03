Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Board of Directors of MiMedx Group, Inc. (MDXG) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that the Firm is investigating potential claims against certain officers and directors of MiMedx Group, Inc. ("MiMedx" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:MDXG).



In April 2018, investors in MiMedx brought a class action complaint against the Company in federal court alleging that between March 7, 2013 and February 21, 2018, MiMedx was engaged in a "channel-stuffing" scheme designed to inappropriately recognize revenue that had not yet been realized and that the Company lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting. Then, on June 7, 2018, MiMedx announced that it would restate its financial statements for the fiscal years of 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016, along with its interim financial statements released in March, June, and September 2017. The Company also disclosed that all financial information for the fourth quarter of 2017 and first quarter of 2018 could not be relied upon. MiMedx also withdrew its projections for fiscal year 2018. As part of its announcement, MiMedx disclosed that its Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Controller left those roles on June 6, 2018, and that its Chief Accounting Officer position remained unfilled.

Bragar Eagel & Squire's investigation focuses on whether MiMedx's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to MiMedx's shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you are a long term shareholder of MiMedx, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.

