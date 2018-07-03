Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That it is Investigating the Board of Directors of Perry Ellis International, Inc. (PERY) on Behalf of Stockholders

NEW YORK, July 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that the Firm is investigating potential claims on behalf of Perry Ellis International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PERY) stockholders concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by George Feldenkreis, the Company's founder and a member of the Board of Directors.



Pursuant to the proposed transaction, Feldenkreis will purchase all outstanding shares of Perry Ellis at $27.50 per share. Our investigation concerns whether the Company's board of directors failed to adequately shop Perry Ellis and obtain the best possible value for its stockholders before entering into an agreement with Feldenkreis. The Firm is also investigating whether Feldenkreis used his position as a Company insider to take Perry Ellis private in a transaction that is unfair to stockholders. Feldenkreis is the Company's former Executive Chairman and is the father of Perry Ellis' CEO.

If you own Perry Ellis shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 308-1869, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation of Perry Ellis International, Inc., please go to https://bespc.com/perryellis/. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 308-1869

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com