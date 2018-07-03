CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ANW, TAL, and NWL: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, July 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court; further details about the cases can be found at the links provided.



Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE:ANW)

Class Period: April 28, 2016 - June 4, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 6, 2018

During the class period, Aegean allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: Aegean had improperly accounted for an approximate $200 million of accounts receivable as of December 31, 2017; Aegean failed to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; and as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Aegean's business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

Class Period: April 26, 2018 and June 13, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 17, 2018

According to the complaint, the Company overstated its net income; the Company's net income was deteriorating; and as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about TAL's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. On June 13, 2018, Muddy Waters website published a report alleging that TAL has been fraudulently overstating its profits since at least the fiscal year 2016. On this news, shares of TAL Education fell from a close of $45.65 on June 12, 2018, to a close of $38.74 on June 15, 2018.

Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL)

Class Period: February 6, 2017 and January 24, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 20, 2018

According to the complaint, the Company's retail channel was loaded with extremely high levels of unsold Newell product; contrary to defendants' representations, the build-up of Newell inventory in the retail channel was due to Company-specific rather than macroeconomic reasons; as a result of the unusually high levels of unsold inventory in the retail channel, Newell was exposed to a heightened risk that it would experience slower sales growth in future periods; and undisclosed managerial and cultural differences in the legacy Newell and Jarden businesses had created significant discord that was having a material adverse effect on the Company's operating performance.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

