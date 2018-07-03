Washington Trust Announces Date of Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

WESTERLY, R.I., July 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH), the publicly owned holding company of The Washington Trust Company, will release second quarter 2018 earnings and host a conference call with the Corporation's executives as follows:



Earnings Release: Monday, July 23, 2018, After Market Closes Conference Call: Tuesday, July 24, 2018, 8:30 a.m. EDT Participant Dial In: 1-877-407-9208 (Toll-Free) International Dial In: 1-201-493-6784 Webcast: Washington Trust Bancorp's website, http://ir.washtrust.com

Teleconference Replay: Available after the call, from July 24, 2018, 11:30 a.m. EDT through August 3, 2018, 11:59 p.m. EDT Replay Number US: 1-844-512-2921 (Toll-Free) Replay International: 1-412-317-6671 Replay Pin Number: 13681368

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP, INC.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is the parent of The Washington Trust Company, with $4.6 billion in assets as of March 31, 2018. Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Corporation's common stock trades on NASDAQ under the symbol WASH. Investor information is available on the Corporation's web site at: http://ir.washtrust.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Elizabeth B. Eckel

SVP, Marketing & Investor Relations

401.348.1309

ebeckel@washtrust.com