Build America by Hiring Veterans

ALACHUA, Fla., July 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NCCER and Build Your Future (BYF) are excited to host Operation: Build America, a military hiring event, with NextOp in Houston, Texas on July 12. The day-long event is focused on connecting industry and veterans by providing networking opportunities and expert speakers from the Department of Labor, U.S. Army, NCCER, NextOp and more. For more details about Operation: Build America, visit veterans.byf.org/events.



BYF's military recruitment initiative, Hard Hat Heroes, also provides an online credentialing portal, connections to military-friendly companies and job placement through partnership with NextOp. The credentialing portal allows veterans to submit their training to receive NCCER industry-recognized credentials and currently has 90 military specialties aligned with the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps branches. To apply for credit towards NCCER credentials or view the task alignments, visit the Hard Hat Heroes portal at veterans.byf.org.



NCCER and NextOp salute our veterans by providing resources to help create a seamless transition into the construction workforce. They defended America, now let's help them build it.





About NCCER — NCCER is a not-for-profit 501 (c)(3) education foundation created by the construction industry to develop standardized curriculum with portable credentials and to help address the skilled construction workforce shortage. NCCER is recognized by the industry as the training, assessment, certification and career development standard for the construction and maintenance craft professional. For more information, visit www.nccer.org or contact NCCER customer service at 888.622.3720.



About Build Your Future — Build Your Future (BYF) is NCCER's national image enhancement and recruitment initiative for the construction industry. Its mission is to recruit the next generation of craft professionals by making career and technical education a priority in secondary schools, shifting negative public perception about careers in the construction industry and providing a path from ambition, to training, to job placement as a craft professional. BYF provides a number of resources to assist industry, education and military organizations in achieving these goals. For more information, visit www.byf.org.



About NextOp — NextOp is a not-for-profit 501 (c)(3) organization connecting military leaders to industry careers. NextOp recruits, trains and places high-performing middle-enlisted military leaders into industry careers. Mentors with each transition veteran to help them adjust to their new roles and cultivate the necessary skills to excel, increasing job satisfaction and reducing turnover. For more information, visit nextopvets.org.

