DLTA 21 Blockchain Corp. Announces AGM Results

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLTA 21 Blockchain Corp. (the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Vancouver, B.C., on June 6, 2018.

Results of the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") Held June 6, 2018

The Company is pleased to report that the following directors were elected to the board to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company or until their successors are duly appointed or elected.

NOMINEE VOTES FOR % FOR VOTES WITHHELD % WITHHELD B. Matthew Hornor 41,693,502 100% 0 0.00% Murray G. Flanigan 41,693,502 100% 0 0.00% Ali Zamani 41,693,502 100% 0 0.00% Thomas R. Zengage 41,693,502 100% 0 0.00% Ku Shin 41,693,502 100% 0 0.00%

B. Matthew Hornor is the Executive Chairman of the Company and Managing Director and Founder of Tejas Capital Company, a consulting Company providing strategic advice and operational assistance to clients who have an interest in pursuing partnerships and capital raising initiatives in Japan and Asia. He is also the President and CEO of Maple Gold Mines Ltd. Prior to June 2016 Mr. Hornor was Executive Vice President of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. in Vancouver. Mr. Hornor is a lawyer by training, graduating in 1999 from the University of Virginia, School of Law with studies at Tokyo University, Tohoku University and University of Southern California. He speaks business level Japanese and conversational Mandarin. With Ivanhoe Mines in Vancouver he was responsible for forming a strategic alliance with a $20B Japanese trading firm and completing multiple financings of approximately $300 million. In addition, he managed the Japanese market and partnership strategy for sales and was Chair of technical and management committees overseeing development of a South African Platinum Group Metals Project. Prior to Ivanhoe Mines Vancouver Mr. Hornor was with Ivanhoe Mines in Beijing China (n/k/a Turquoise Hills Resources Ltd.) managing all legal matters related to Asia partnerships and financings; providing legal counsel on general corporate matters, strategic initiatives, employment law and contract management.

Murray G. Flanigan is a managing principal of Kepis & Pobe Financial Group Inc. ("K&P"), a Canadian based private investment company focusing on the natural resources sector and investments in disruptive technologies. The principals of Kepis & Pobe have financed and acted as executive management/directors of over US $12 billion of market capitalization. The firm leverages its unique global network to incubate early stage companies with exceptional management and development prospects. Mr. Flanigan also serves as the Chief Financial Officer of K&P overseeing all aspects of the company's accounting, financing, treasury, tax and corporate development activities. He is a CPA and a CFA and has a strong background in corporate finance, mergers & acquisitions, international taxation, risk management, banking, corporate restructuring and accounting. Prior to joining Kepis & Pobe, Mr. Flanigan served as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and CFO of Qwest Investment Management where he closed debt and equity financings and oversaw the launch of various financial products and services. Mr. Flanigan has also served in a number of other senior financial roles including VP of Corporate Development for Adelphia Communications overseeing the company's financial restructuring and ultimate sale to Time Warner Inc. and Comcast Company for USD $18 billion. He also has significant experience working in telecommunications, chemical commodities, international shipping, pipeline manufacturing and other areas in the oil & gas and mining sectors.

Ali Zamani has been the Managing Partner of Overlook Investments LLC since January 2016. Previously, Mr. Zamani was a Partner of Public Securities at Gefinor Capital Management, Inc. He has extensive experience in business, finance and governance of private and publicly-traded companies. He served as a Partner – Public Securities at Gefinor Capital. Prior to Overlook Investments, he served as a Portfolio Manager at Gefinor Capital Management and as Chief Investment Officer of the GEF Opportunities Fund from 2014 to 2015. He served as a Principal at SLZ Capital Management from July 2012 to December 2013. From 2004 to 2012, he served as a Portfolio Manager at Goldman Sachs Principal Strategies and Goldman Sachs Investment Partners. While at Goldman Sachs, he managed a portfolio focused on the energy, materials, utilities and industrials sectors. Mr. Zamani was responsible for a $200-$400mm portfolio of equity and credit investments for Goldman Sachs Investment Partners. He has been Chairman of the Board of Mexican Gold Corp. since May 26, 2017 and as its Director since February 23, 2017. He has been a Director of LottoGopher Holdings Inc. since February 13, 2018. He serves as Director at Rejuvenan Global Health. He has been a Director of Geodex Minerals Ltd since August 8, 2017. He has been Member of the Strategic Advisory Board at New Age Metals Inc. since June 2017. He has been an Independent Director of Applied Minerals, Inc., since February 5, 2014. Mr. Zamani holds a B.S. in Economics with a concentration in Finance from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, where he graduated magna cum laude.

Thomas R. Zengage is a businessman and entrepreneur based in Tokyo, Japan. Mr. Zengage is currently the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Investor Impact, Inc., and is an investor in early stage blockchain startups globally and an independent director of a major Tokyo Stock Exchange listed company. In the high technology and Internet fields, Mr. Zengage has led consulting engagements on behalf of IBM, Amazon, and other companies. He was Chief Executive Officer and a major shareholder of Japan's pioneering investor relations firm, later acquired by WPP, which appointed him CEO of Ogilvy PR Japan. Mr. Zengage then became CEO of Edelman PR Japan. He later completed a leveraged buy-out of part of the firm he previously sold to WPP. Mr. Zengage graduated from Columbia University's Columbia College, where he studied Chinese. After graduate studies in Japanese, he completed an MBA at the University of Washington.

Dr. Ku Shin is the current CEO & President of real estate investment firm, the Redwood Group, Korea. The Redwood Group is a real estate firm with overt US$23 billion in real estate assets. Prior to that, from 2007 to 2016, he was the Chief Investment Officer, President Asia Pacific and Partner of a major global hedge fund established in 1986 with over US$4 billion in assets under management. Dr. Shin has also held senior positions with major financial institutions, including Mesirow Financial Holdings, where he was President of its International Division, and JP Morgan, where he was the Managing Director and Global Portfolio Manager, where he directly managed US$2 billion in One Group's International Funds, and assisted with managing US$200 billion in One Group funds. Dr. Shin has a law degree from Yeungnam University in Korea, a Bachelors degree in Public Policy from the University of Boulder, Colorado, a Masters of Science in Policy Analysis from University of Rochester and a Ph.D. in Policy Analysis from RAND Graduate School of Policy Studies.

"I am extremely pleased to have these five directors as part of our team, each of whom has an impressive, proven track record of helping companies capitalize on new opportunities and deliver value to their respective shareholders," stated Matthew Hornor, Executive Chairman of the Company. "We feel strongly that these individuals bring the best mix of skills and experience necessary to execute on our business plan with a view to providing attractive returns to shareholders."

Shareholders at the AGM also approved the Company's stock option plan and the appointment of the Company's auditors, MNP LLP.

In addition to the above appointments to the Board, the Company is pleased to announce that the following six individuals will join the Company's Board of Advisors:

Ben Hockett is the Principal, Chief Risk Officer, and Head Trader of Cornwall Capital with over 25 years of experience in investment and risk management.

Ford Nicholson is Managing Principal of Kepis & Pobe Financial Group with over 20 years public company experience.

Dmitri Williams is an Associate Professor at the University of Southern California and also the CEO of Ninja Metrics. His research includes economic impacts of new media, big data, and the psychology of online populations.

Edward "Ted" Johnson is the Managing Partner of ZelusTech Global Advisory and ZelusTech Foreign Law Office. He is a former partner at global law firms Orrick and Paul Hastings.

Masa Nakatsu is the Founder and former CEO of Orb Inc, a novel and extremely scalable distributed ledger technology. Mr. Nakatsu oversaw a strategic exit with Orb being acquired by the SBI Group in January 2018.

Norifusa Hashimoto is the co-Founder of Kaynex Law Offices and a former partner with several major global law firms with over 25 years experience in financial transactions & securities.

"We feel very fortunate to have these six distinguished leaders join our Board of Advisors at this early stage in our corporate development," said Matthew Hornor. "They add tremendous talent and insight to our Board and management, and I'm delighted that our advisors recognize the potential of DLTA 21 and that they are eager to play an important role in developing and implementing our business model."

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. These statements may relate to anticipated events or results and include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the terms the Offering and receipt of related regulatory approvals, the Closing Date and other statements that are not historical facts. Particularly, information regarding our expectations of future results, targets, performance achievements, prospects or opportunities is forward-looking information. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "plan", "could", "should", "would", "outlook", "forecast", "anticipate", "foresee", "continue" or the negative of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements are current as of the date they are made and are based on applicable estimates and assumptions made by us at the relevant time in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. However, we do not undertake to update any such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws in Canada. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct.

For more information, contact: DLTA 21 Blockchain Corp (formerly Protos Blockchain Corp) B. Matthew Hornor, Executive Chairman Email: mh@dlta21.com Telephone: 778-955-6133 www.dlta21.com