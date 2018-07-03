AXM Pharma Announces the Appointment of a New Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK, July 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXM Pharma, Inc. (OTC:AXMP) ("AXM Pharma" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Chairman, Mr. Emmanuel Neossi, has appointed Linda L. Forster as the new Chief Executive Officer effective immediately. As announced on July 2, 2018 Mandla J. Gwadiso resigned as our Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, President, Director, Secretary, and Treasurer. The resignation was not the result of any disagreement with us on any matter relating to our operations, policies or practices. On June 25, 2018, Mr. Emmanuel Neossi was appointed as our new Chairman of the board of directors.



Emmanuel Neossi, Chairman of AXM Pharma, stated, "We are thrilled to have Mrs. Forster join us as the new Chief Executive and we look forward to her contribution that will lead us to becoming a fully reporting company, as we seek to up-list to the OTCQB and ultimately the Nasdaq."

Linda L. Forster, Chief Executive Officer of AXM Pharma also stated, "I am happy to join Emmanuel and his team and be part of what will ultimately become a world renowned cocoa producer, distributor and marketer. It won't be easy, but we as a team will give our best to ensure that our shareholders see good returns on investment."

Linda L. Forster, Age 49, Chief Executive Officer

Linda Forster is a seasoned Management expert with more than 20 years of management experience, including human resources management and operations; training and development, Linda's management style has a proven ability to effectively make firm decisions that centre on business growth.

Prior to joining AXM Pharma, Inc., Linda Forster was the Co-Founder, President & CEO of Forster Company. Forster Company is a professional services corporation headquartered in Los Angeles, California specializing in all phases of construction related activities, including: Project Management and Construction Management and Community Relations. Linda has successfully managed over two billion dollars of construction projects.

In addition, Linda practices intentional civility and has a collective conscious. She has been actively involved in serving the community by virtue of her participation on various committees and commission boards including Los Angeles City, Los Angeles County, and California State Commissions.

A graduate of California State University Long Beach, Mrs. Forster holds a Master of Social Work (MSW). She earned her Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from Pepperdine University located in Malibu, California.

About AXM Pharma, INC.

AXM Pharma, Inc. The Group's principal activity is to sell over-the-counter and prescription pharmaceutical products in The People's Republic of China. The products are currently produced by third-party manufacturers and sold through third-party distributors. On 01-Jul-2006, the Group acquired 51% equity interest in Liaoning Ming Cheng Medical & Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

About ASIC.

ASIC is a Cameroon-based holdings company which fully owns the largest indigenous cocoa trading company in Cameroon, as well as a state of the art cocoa processing company, with headquarters in Kekem. ASIC has several drying and storage units in Kekem, Douala or other rural areas in the centre region. In a few years of activity, ASIC through its strong network of producers, producer groups and business partners such as Touton SA, Sucden, Olam International has established itself as one of the leaders in cocoa / coffee trading in Cameroon.

The management team of ASIC is made up of skilled professionals, each having several years of experience such as its CEO Mr. Emmanuel Neossi who has 20 years of experience in the cocoa trade area.

Cautionary Note:

The statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Such statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, such forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, technical advances in the industry as well as political and economic conditions present within the industry. We do not take any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or developments after a forward-looking statement was made.

