CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PRTA, MFGP, and REPH: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, July 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court; further details about the cases can be found at the links provided.



Prothena Corporation (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Class Period: October 15, 2015 – April 20, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 16, 2018

According to the complaint, Prothena allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: relevant trial data showed that Prothena's antibody NEOD001, designed to treat amyloid light chain amyloidosis ("AL amyloidosis"), was not an effective treatment; the Company made misleading comparisons of NEOD001's "best response" rates against certain prior studies; and the Company touted Prothena's ongoing Phase 1/2 study of NEOD001 as providing a strong basis for late-stage Phase 2b and Phase 3 studies of NEOD001, even though the full Phase 1/2 study data demonstrated that NEOD001 was not an effective treatment.

To learn more go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/prothena-corporation?wire=3.

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

Class Period: September 1, 2017 - March 19, 2018, and/or pursuant to the August 4, 2017 Registration Statement or August 22, 2017 Prospectus

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 23, 2018

According to the complaint, the Registration Statement and Prospectus filed for the Company's Initial Public Offering contained materially false and misleading information and/or failed to disclose material information, and Micro Focus made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information throughout the class period.

To learn more go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/micro-focus-international-plc?wire=3.

Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

Class Period: July 31, 2017 and May 23, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 30, 2018

According to the complaint, the Company's lead product, IV meloxicam, lacked supporting clinical data to show sufficient clinical benefits to receive U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") approval; and as a result, Recro Pharma's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On May 24, 2018, Recro Pharma announced that the FDA had declined to approve its New Drug Application ("NDA") for IV meloxicam. In its Complete Response Letter, the FDA stated that the drug's analgesic effects did not meet FDA expectations and raised questions related to chemistry, manufacturing and controls data.

To learn more go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/recro-pharma-inc?wire=3.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

30 Broad Street - 24th Floor

New York, NY 10004

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

