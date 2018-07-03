UPCOMING DEADLINES: The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MOH, KLIC, and SYMC

NEW YORK, July 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.



Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 29, 2018

Class Period: October 31, 2014 - August 2, 2017

Allegations: Molina Healthcare made materially false and/or misleading statements or failed to disclose that: Molina's administrative infrastructure was never designed to handle the size and complexity of its rapid growth strategy; and (2) it failed to remediate systemic issues and costly disruptions with critical administrative infrastructure functions, including provider payment and utilization management.

Get additional information: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/molina-healthcare-inc-2?wire=3.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 10, 2018

Class Period: November 16, 2017 - May 10, 2018

Allegations: Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc.'s consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2017 could no longer be relied upon due to misstated warranty accruals; and as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/kulicke-and-soffa-industries-inc-2?wire=3.

Symantec Corp. (NASDAQ:SYMC)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 16, 2018

Class Period: May 20, 2017 - May 10, 2018

Allegations: Symantec's internal controls over financial reporting were materially weak and deficient; Symantec's later disclosed "reporting of certain Non-GAAP measures including those that could impact executive compensation programs" would lead to heightened regulatory scrutiny by the SEC; and as a result, Symantec's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/symantec?wire=3.

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.



Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Joseph Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com