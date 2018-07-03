CLASS ACTION UPDATE for INWK, FLEX and KLIC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, July 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court; further details about the cases can be found at the links provided.



InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK)

Class Period: August 11, 2015 and May 7, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 9, 2018

During the class period, InnerWorkings' financial statements for the fiscal years ending December 31, 2015, 2016, and 2017, as well as all interim periods, contained errors that required restating; and as a result, InnerWorkings' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On May 7, 2018, InnerWorkings issued a Form 8-K announcing non-reliance on previous financial statements for 2015, 2016, and 2017. The Company also announced it would postpone the release of its first quarter 2018 financial results and conference call due to the errors in its historical financial statements.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Class Period: January 26, 2017 - April 26, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 9, 2018

During the class period, the Company's internal controls over financial reporting were materially weak and deficient; the Company had improperly accounted for obligations in a customer contract and certain related reserves; and as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial statements and Defendants' statements about Flex's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Class Period: November 16, 2017 - May 10, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 10, 2018

During the class period, Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc.'s consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2017 could no longer be relied upon due to misstated warranty accruals; and as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

